Taxpayers Federation urges Moe to join Alberta’s carbon tax court fight

Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is urging Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to join the Alberta government in a constitutional challenge against the federal carbon tax. The call comes after the federal government's recent decision to exempt heating oil from the carbon tax for three years, a move critics say disproportionately benefits Atlantic Canada.."Moe has rightly opposed the federal carbon tax since the beginning, but now he has a new chance to beat it in court," said Gage Haubrich, CTF Prairie Director. "Last time the carbon tax fight went to the Supreme Court, the federal government argued it needed a national carbon tax to deal with a national problem. But then it undercut its own argument for a national carbon tax by making an exception for furnace oil, which clearly favours Atlantic Canada. Trudeau torpedoed his own constitutional argument for imposing a carbon tax so it's time to challenge it in court again."The Alberta government has filed an application at the federal court challenging the constitutionality of the carbon tax following the heating oil exemption..The federal government's decision does not extend to other forms of home heating energy, a point of contention for many in provinces like Saskatchewan.Currently, the carbon tax adds 17 cents per litre to gasoline and 21 cents per litre to diesel. By 2030, the carbon tax will increase to 37 cents per litre for gasoline and 45 cents per litre for diesel.According to Environment and Climate Change Canada data, the carbon tax will cost the Saskatchewan economy $476 million this year.."When Trudeau announced his heating oil carve out, he admitted the carbon tax makes life more expensive, he admitted the carbon tax is all about politics, and he left the vast majority of Canadians out in the cold," said Haubrich. "Moe needs to take this new opportunity to join other provinces and fight the carbon tax in court."A recent Leger poll commissioned by the CTF showed that 55% of people in Saskatchewan and Manitoba want the federal government to remove the carbon tax from all heating fuels.