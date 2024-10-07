Week one of the Sask Party campaign, Moe focused on affordability, tax cuts

Scott Moe finished the first week of the 2024 Saskatchewan election campaign with an event in Moose Jaw, where he discussed the Saskatchewan Party's affordability plan."Saskatchewan is the most affordable place in Canada to live, but Saskatchewan people are still feeling cost of living pressures, just like everyone else," Moe said. "That's why we have a plan to make life more affordable for families, for seniors, for students, for homeowners and for everyone."Throughout the week, Moe highlighted several key points of the Sask Party's affordability plan, which included reducing provincial income tax. Under the proposed income tax reduction, a family of four would save $3,400, and a senior couple would save $3,100 over four years.The Sask Party also proposed a 20% increase in the Graduate Retention Program, raising the maximum benefit to $24,000. It would raise the Low Income Tax Credit by 20% over four years and double the Active Families Benefit from $150 to $300 per year for each child.Additionally, Moe's party would introduce a $4,000 Home Renovation Tax Credit per year, with seniors eligible for up to $5,000. The Saskatchewan First-Time Homebuyers Tax Credit would rise from $10,000 to $15,000, and the Personal Care Home Benefit would increase by $1,000 per month.Moe said that his government eliminated the federal carbon tax on home heating, which saved the average household about $420 per year. "The Saskatchewan Party already has a strong record of reducing taxes," said Moe. "We significantly reduced income tax. We significantly reduced the education property tax. And we eliminated the unfair Trudeau-NDP carbon tax on home heating."Moe contrasted his party's record with the NDP's record, claiming the NDP raised taxes and supported the carbon tax. "Making life more affordable for Saskatchewan people - that's an important part of our plan for a strong economy and a bright future," said Moe.