For Nattinokase article
The Wellness Company

The following is sponsored content paid for by The Wellness Company

Did you manage to avoid taking the vaccine? Not so fast: A new study says most Americans have been vaccinated by their neighbours via 'shedding.' 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

So when can we start suing Pfizer, Moderna, and all the others for poisoning us against or will? If they want to push this "science" then I want my portion of their profits for poisoning me.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.