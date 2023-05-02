After a tumultuous two weeks that saw the Calgary Flames fire their coach and general manger after missing the NHL playoffs, anonymous sources are suggesting the team could soon be up for sale.
According to fan website insidetherink.com unnamed sources within the organization suggest Flames co-owner Murray Edwards wants to unload his stake in the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), which last month secured a controversial arena deal with the city and government of Alberta.
The reports further suggest an ownership group is forming to make an offer, possibly as early as this summer. No names were mentioned, other than it would be led by a “bigger name in the Alberta hockey community” who wants to keep the team in Calgary.
“The group, as per our sources, will mainly consist of Albertans that love hockey and are already in the community,” it said.
It comes as the Flames on Monday fired long-time coach Darryl Sutter, who follows GM Brad Treliving out the door. The Flames are clearly cleaning house, and it could include its ownership.
But it would have to be approved by the NHL which is presently preoccupied with the Stanley Cup playoffs and a pending sale of the Ottawa Senators to a group led by Snoop Dogg.
Any sale would also mark the end of an era for Edwards who co-founded the CSEC in 2021. Edwards is a popular Calgary financier and oil patch executive who made a fortune with Canadian Natural Resources and Ensign Drilling. Edwards is reportedly worth $2.7 billion US and Forbes ranks him as the 32nd richest man in the world.
Edwards is a driving force behind last week’s $1.2-billion arena deal between the team, the city of Calgary, and the government of Alberta. He hasn’t commented on it publicly, but it’s contingent on several unknowns — the biggest one being the re-election of UCP leader Danielle Smith as premier.
Edwards was reportedly prepared to move the team to Houston when he pulled the plug on the previous deal in December, 2021 over the issue of rising costs which topped $608 million. The new deal was only secured after the province stepped up with an additional $330 million in funding.
When it was announced, Smith made it crystal clear the new arena is conditional on her re-election. NDP boss Rachel Notley hasn’t said she’d cancel it, but claims she doesn’t have all the details to fully support it, either.
A new poll by ThinkHQ yesterday found fully 50% of Calgarians are opposed to the deal — 32% ‘strongly’ — while only 43% support it. In the rest of the province, sentiment is generally divided, except with respect to Edmonton. In the provincial capital region, fully 61% of those interviewed disapprove of the deal (44% strongly), compared to only 33% offering support, ThinkHQ said.
“This is not the issue that's going to win a lot of new votes for the UCP in Calgary,” said ThinkHQ CEO Marc Henry.
“In fact, it may cost them votes in the ridings surrounding Edmonton. That said, it's an issue that could cost the NDP the election if mishandled, if they threaten to stop the deal as government.”
The Western Standard reached out to the Flames for comment, but has not received a response.
Shaun Polczer is the Energy Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Perhaps Calgary does not need the new entertainment complex if the Flames move?
Calgary has gone down the tubes since NDP got in, and the Liberals removed our right to make money.
