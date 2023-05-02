After a tumultuous two weeks that saw the Calgary Flames fire their coach and general manger after missing the NHL playoffs, anonymous sources are suggesting the team could soon be up for sale. 

According to fan website insidetherink.com unnamed sources within the organization suggest Flames co-owner Murray Edwards wants to unload his stake in the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), which last month secured a controversial arena deal with the city and government of Alberta.

Shaun Polczer is the Energy Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Perhaps Calgary does not need the new entertainment complex if the Flames move?

PersonOne
PersonOne

Calgary has gone down the tubes since NDP got in, and the Liberals removed our right to make money.

