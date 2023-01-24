Ivan Provorov

Ivan Provorov from Capitals vs. Flyers at Capital One Arena, May 4, 2020. 

 Courtesy All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons

I am not gay. I am not trans. So, there's a lot to the weight of this story that I will never get. But I am a human being and I trust, a thinking one who rejects the Mad Max meets Hunger Games collectivist dystopia that Canada is becoming. And, as a cheerleader for this brave new world Sid Seixeiro should be fired.

On Tuesday night Ivan Provorov of the Philadelphia Flyers chose not to go out for the pre-game warm-up in which his teammates sported the rainbow on their jerseys and hockey sticks. When reporters asked for an explanation, he said that he is Russian Orthodox and he wants to stay true to himself.

Trevor Tucker is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Ontario Standard based in Ottawa, Ontario.

(1) comment

bobd.philip
bobd.philip

Sid wants all to kneel before his alter of alphabet, but not the alter of religious respect, and all should be damned who want to uphold their belief, but don’t fit Sids agenda.

