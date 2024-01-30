WATCH: A group of pro-Hamas supporters confront PM while he was visiting a mosque.

A group of pro-Hamas supporters made a swift approach towards Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to a mosque. The incident occurred as Trudeau was exiting the mosque after a meeting with community leaders.
The supporters, chanting pro-Hamas slogans, attempted to confront the Prime Minister, prompting a quick response from his security detail. Trudeau was safely escorted to his vehicle, and there were no reports of injuries. The incident has sparked debate about security protocols for public officials and raised concerns about the potential impact on diplomatic relations with groups associated with Hamas. The Prime Minister's office has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.