Caught on Camera: EF-3 Tornado Levels Warehouse with 70 Workers Inside

Captured dashcam footage from a nearby parking lot vividly depicts the devastating force of an EF-3 tornado as it ravages the Garner Industries warehouse in Waverly, Nebraska. Inside the warehouse were 70 workers, who narrowly escaped serious harm as the tornado caused extensive damage, ultimately leading to the building's collapse.
Fortunately, injuries were minor. The event unfolded on the evening of April 26th during a tornado outbreak that wreaked havoc across the area, claiming three lives and causing substantial destruction to homes and buildings.