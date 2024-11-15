Edmonton Encampments Dismantled: Fire leads to arrests and cleanup efforts

This week the Edmonton Police Service and City of Edmonton’s joint Encampment Response Team located multiple encampments in the area of 184 Street and 105 Avenue after a large fire was reported to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. The encampments had four structures with multiple open fire pits and piles of garbage and waste. One of the structures was being built with insulated floors and walls from various new construction materials.

The structures have been dismantled, and cleanup is expected to take several days. Officers also located weapons, including a cattle prod, two replica guns and nearly one dozen knives. A 48-year-old male who was living at the encampment has a history of property-related crimes. He was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000.

Police also located a 33-year-old female who accepted access to the Navigation Centre’s services. Both individuals have been provided housing referrals through the Human-centered Engagement and Liaison Partnership Unit (HELP).