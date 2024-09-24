HANNAFORD: Stronger rights for Albertans could be a signal for all of Canada

Call these ‘promises kept'.... expanded property rights, gun rights and the right to refuse medical treatments.Announcing plans on September 24th to better reflect ‘Alberta values’ in the Alberta Bill of Rights, Premier Danielle Smith kept faith with several key constituencies who had supported her during her 2022 campaign for the party leadership.And, she hopes to have an effect beyond Alberta's borders: Speaking on ‘Hannaford’ of Alberta’s experience during the COVID crisis, Smith said, “By making the statement that Alberta is not going to just go along with whatever edicts the federal government brings down, I think they would be a lot more judicious about coming through with any type of legislation in the future.”.Details await introduction of the legislation. But don't doubt the urgent sincerity. Speaking of the arbitrariness of the COVID years, she says, "I don't think we want to see that again. I think people look at the rearview mirror and look at how they want their government to treat them as as private free citizens, and I think they want some guarantee that if we do get into that situation again, there's going to be more focused protection for the most vulnerable, as opposed to blanket protection for all, that takes away peoples' rights." "This was something that Preston Manning looked into and his recommendations were that we have a modification to the Alberta Bill of Rights, thinking more robust protection to an individual trying to either accept or refuse medical treatment. If they are of a sound mind, they should have the ability to say, "No thank you, I’ve made my own choices on that, and we should be respecting that right."And it could go beyond Alberta's borders. “I think with a new understanding that the [Alberta] government is going to respect the individual rights of its citizens, and in tying that in with the more robust language in our Bill of Rights, I think that could be have a major influence on the country. Alberta is not going to just go along with whatever edicts the federal government brings down. We have to start somewhere."Smith’s amendments to the Bill of Rights will also strengthen property rights, and will ensure ‘no Albertan can be deprived of their personal property without due process of law and just compensation.’She adds, “in Alberta, we respect the right of individuals to legally acquire, keep and safely use firearms…. I personally feel that law-abiding firearms owners have been unfairly targeted by our federal government for decades.”Listen to the whole interview (above.).This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.