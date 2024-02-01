Sen. Ted Cruz Grills Mark Zuckerberg on Child Sexual Exploitation Allegations

In a fiery exchange, Senator Ted Cruz confronted Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, raising concerns about the platform's potential role in facilitating child sexual exploitation.

“These results may contain images of child sexual abuse. And then you gave users two choices. Get resources or see results anyway. Mr. Zuckerberg, what the hell were you thinking?” ~ Senator Cruz

The intense grilling put Zuckerberg under scrutiny as Cruz delved into the impact of Facebook's products on such heinous activities. This high-stakes confrontation sheds light on the growing scrutiny faced by tech giants over their responsibility in safeguarding vulnerable users, particularly children, from online exploitation.