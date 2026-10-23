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WATCH: Mélanie Joly issues demand letter to Stelco owner over broken job and tariff promises

Minister pairs $1.75 billion venture capital spend with threat of forced sale of Hamilton steel assets
Mélanie Joly
Mélanie JolyCPAC
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Ontario
Taxpayers
Hamilton
Melanie Joly
Stelco
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news