Watch

WATCH: QP hears Fraser's housing fund 'nothing more than a heist of tax dollars'

Housing Minister Sean Fraser
Housing Minister Sean Fraser ParlVu
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Housing Accelerator Fund
Housing Minister Sean Fraser
Tory leader Pierre Poilievre
Dr. Mike Moffat

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news