WATCH: QP hears Fraser's housing fund 'nothing more than a heist of tax dollars'

Housing Minister Sean Fraser endured scathing criticism from Tory leader Pierre Poilievre during Question Period Monday. Poilievre cited Fraser's own housing advisor Dr. Mike Moffat, who said Fraser's Housing Accelerator Fund is turning out to be nothing more than a heist of tax dollars flowing from the feds to the municipality." Fraser then accused Poilievre of "twisting the facts" and said when the Conservatives were looking for a new leader, they looked up "far-right Conservative" on the internet and "it spit this guy out." The Housing minister went on to slam Poilievre's support of pro-life advocates and the 2022 Freedom Convoy. Poilievre finally points out Fraser is so unpopular with Canadians, polls show he is "dead last" in the race to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.