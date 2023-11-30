Agriculture

UPDATED: Alberta government fall economic update shows $5.5 billion surplus

Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner provided an update on the province's finances and economy.
Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner provided an update on the province's finances and economy. Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Finances
Debt
Nate Horner
Surplus
Alberta Government
Revenue
Budget 2023
Fuel Tax
Travis Toews
Fiscal Update

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news