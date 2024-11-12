UPDATED: Alberta government, feds to spend $731,000 on 4-H Alberta

The Alberta government will be collaborating with the Canadian government to spend money on 4-H Alberta to what it says will offer the province’s youth with more opportunities to get into agriculture. Through Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) funding, the Alberta government said it and the federal government will be spending more than $731,000 over five years for three 4-H Alberta programs. It said the Intro to 4-H Program, the Agriculture Safety and Mental Health Workshop, and the Senior Spring Symposium will benefit from the funding.“4-H Alberta has a long, proud legacy of teaching kids skills they’ll use throughout their entire lives from livestock care to public speaking and career development,” said Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation Minister RJ Sigurdson in a Tuesday press release.“We are proud to support this great organization and help introduce even more youth to valuable 4-H programming.”For more than 100 years, the Alberta government said 4-H Alberta has been teaching the province’s youth agriculture and social skills. Additionally, it said the new grant agreement will help it to bridge the gap between urban and rural children and develop safety and mental health programming. It said the Intro to 4-H Program offers experience-based learning opportunities that build connections between urban and rural youth and local farmers and ranchers. Meanwhile, it noted the Agriculture Safety and Mental Health Workshop is a new program that incorporates farm safety and mental health through experiential programs like equine therapy in a hands-on learning opportunity for urban and rural youth. To expand on mental health education in youth and agriculture, it said the Spring Senior Symposium will address the stigma associated with farmers and mental health. “For over 100 years, 4-H Alberta has been dedicated to empowering youth with skills and experiences that last a lifetime — deeply rooted in agriculture and community,” said 4-H Alberta CEO Kurt Kinnear. “This new grant allows us to expand on that legacy — bridging urban and rural perspectives, sharing time-tested skills, and inspiring the next generation of leaders in Alberta's agriculture sector.”The Alberta government said the grant is funded through Sustainable CAP’s Resiliency and Public Trust Program. Sustainable CAP is a five-year, $3.5-billion program by the Canadian, provincial, and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency in the agriculture, agri-food and agri-based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and $2.5 billion that is cost-shared 60% federally and 40% provincially and territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.Sigurdson followed up by saying the Alberta government had sat down with the Canadian government under the Sustainable CAP and negotiated $508 million for it, which it will continue to work together with in conjunction to support agriculture in the province. “So of course when it comes to initiatives like this, we put the application through,” said Sigurdson. “It fits within the SCAP criteria, and it was approved.” He noted it is “quite a smooth program to get funding like this into the right hands, to continue to work on youth development, safety, and so many other amazing programs that continue to set our youth up for a bright future in agriculture.” The Alberta government said in 2022 record-setting economic growth in the province's agriculture and agri-food sector ignited demand for workers across the province..Alberta's government supporting agricultural labour demands.To support producers and processors, the Alberta government in partnership with the Canadian government will be providing $2.5 million to Ag for Life to help companies recruit, hire, and retain workers in the agriculture and agri-food industry.“Alberta’s agriculture sector continues to grow and set new investment and export records despite facing numerous challenges,” said former Alberta agriculture and irrigation minister Nate Horner.