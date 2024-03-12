Agriculture

UPDATED: Alberta government introduces bill to implement parts of Budget 2024

Nate Horner brought forward the Financial Statutes Amendment Act to authorize components of Budget 2024 to attempt to support Albertans' health and safety and economic growth.
Nate Horner brought forward the Financial Statutes Amendment Act to authorize components of Budget 2024 to attempt to support Albertans' health and safety and economic growth. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Nate Horner
Ableg
Spending
Alberta Government
Rj Sigurdson
Luanne Metz
Matt Jones
Priorities
Budget 2024
Financial Statutes Amendment Act
Alberta Is Calling Attraction Bonus

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news