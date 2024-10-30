UPDATED: Alberta government introduces bill to increase fines for illegal slaughter, uninspected meat

The Alberta government said it will be responding to the uptick in illegal slaughter and uninspected meat sales by introducing a bill to increase penalties for them to protect consumers. While illegal slaughter and food safety non-compliance are happening, the Alberta government said they pose a risk to human and animal health and could harm the province’s livestock and meat processing industry. If passed, it said the Meat Inspection Amendment Act (MIAA) would increase fines from a maximum of $10,000 to $100,000 for each offence. “We are taking action to maintain public confidence in our food system,” said Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation Minister RJ Sigurdson in a Wednesday press release.“I strongly encourage all Albertans to buy their meat from licenced operators and retailers, and while buying meat, ask your retailer where the meat comes from and if it’s inspected.”The Alberta government said it was proposing to increase these fines to ensure there is a significant deterrent, motivating people to comply with the Meat Inspection Act (MIA). Additionally, it said the changes would lead to higher fines for those who commit an offence under the MIA and would bring Alberta in line with other jurisdictions.In addition to increasing fines, amendments would extend the amount of time to investigate and lay charges for illegal slaughter and sale of uninspected meat. At the moment, the MIA allows inspectors to investigate allegations of illegal slaughter or sale of uninspected meat one year after the offence. If passed, the investigation timeframe for a complex case would be extended to two years from the date an inspector learned about the offence. Family Meats general manager Mike Bouma called food safety “something that most Albertans take for granted because Alberta has some of the best people in our province and country looking out for our health.” “Both the federal and provincial regulatory bodies truly have the best interests of all Albertans in mind when they go out each day to do their jobs,” said Bouma.“That is the reason why changes are needed and made, to improve overall food safety and strengthen our provincial acts and regulations, to protect the health and safety of all Albertans.”Former University of Alberta agricultural, food, and nutritional science professor Lynn McMullen applauded the government for bringing forward the MIAA. “The substantial increase in penalties for contravention of the Meat Inspection Act will help to ensure that the meat that is available to consumers is safe for consumption,” said McMullen. Sigurdson followed up by saying the MIAA is about strengthening penalties to deal with a concerning trend. “As you can imagine in 2022, we had 11 investigations,” he said. “2023, 29.” So far in 2024, he said the Alberta government has documented 55 investigations. He said the complexity of these investigations has increased and that is why the limitation period has been expanded to two years. Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi responded by saying all meat should be inspected. “And we should ensure that people have safety and confidence throughout the food system, and that’s something that we need to follow up on and strengthen, particularly given the E. coli outbreak that sickened a bunch of children at two different outbreaks across the province,” said Nenshi.A joint investigation by the Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigations Unit, Alberta Sheriffs, and other agencies led to charges against four people for unlawful livestock dealing and illegal slaughter of sheep, goats, and beef in southern Alberta in June..RCMP uncover illegal livestock slaughtering and meat sales in Southern Alberta.The investigation revealed animals were purchased at market, transported to rural properties, and illegally slaughtered. The meat was sold to residences and stores in Calgary, bypassing inspection and licensing requirements.Seven Halal grocery stores were closed, and two On-Farm Slaughter Operation Licences were revoked. Cleanup orders were issued for animal remains and unsanitary slaughter locations.