Agriculture

UPDATED: Alberta government introduces bill to increase fines for illegal slaughter, uninspected meat

RJ Sigurdson said the Alberta government was bringing forward legislation to better enforce food safety and prevent the sale and distribution of illegal meat.
RJ Sigurdson said the Alberta government was bringing forward legislation to better enforce food safety and prevent the sale and distribution of illegal meat. Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Investigation
Alberta Government
Rj Sigurdson
Naheed Nenshi
Illegal Slaughter
Uninspected Meat Sales
Meat Inspection Amendment Act
Mike Bouma
Lynn McMullen
Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigations Unit

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news