UPDATED: Alberta government introduces bill to modernize its property management

The Alberta government is trying to behave like Mr. Monopoly. This is because the government has brought forward a bill to centralize its approach to managing its properties. “This legislation brings accountability and transparency to the way government manages and sells its real property,” said Alberta Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie in a Thursday press release.“If passed, disposals would be centrally approved with the help of a new, centralized inventory.”By having a modernized governance approach, Guthrie said it “ensures value for taxpayers and would enhance government’s ability to strategically resource priority projects for the benefit of Albertans.” The government said this legislation will require its departments, agencies, boards and commissions to offer surplus land and buildings back to it prior to sale. Currently, government properties are distributed across various departments and agencies and not administered in a consistent, consolidated manner. It acknowledged this makes it challenging to support its priority projects. A single approach will allow it to be more strategic with its assets while getting the best value for taxpayer dollars. If passed, it said the Real Property Governance Act (RPGA) would increase transparency and reduce red tape by creating consistent rules across it for property disposal. It added the RPGA would create a centralized inventory of public lands and buildings to help it better manage these assets for Albertans. Additionally, Alberta Infrastructure will now lease buildings to agencies, boards and commissions rather than transferring or selling them. This keeps land and buildings under government control, allowing these assets to be repurposed for Albertans at the end of the leasing period. Guthrie followed up by saying housing construction is one of the purposes of the RPGA. “Depending upon the location of that land, it may present opportunities for our minister of mental health and addictions or for recovery type centres,” he said. “Or it may be something that is applicable for Minister [Jason] Nixon in Seniors, Community, and Social Services, where there may be an opportunity.” He said these proposals “can be evaluated with each property depending upon where they’re located and the needs in that area.” This bill comes after Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minster Dale Nally said in December the government had eliminated a two-year backlog of real estate transactions while streamlining and eliminating unneeded bureaucracy.READ MORE: Alberta eliminates Land Titles backlog, freeing $50 billion in real estate transactionsLand titles are vital for sectors such as real estate, agriculture and resource development, as they ensure legal ownership and facilitate transactions. The Alberta government manages almost $500 billion of private assets.“The successful elimination of a two-year backlog in land titles brings renewed economic growth and prosperity to the province,” said Nally.