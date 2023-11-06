Agriculture

Alberta government spends $10 million on food banks

The Alberta government announced additional support for food banks and community organizations in Alberta.
The Alberta government announced additional support for food banks and community organizations in Alberta.Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Carbon Tax
Money
Food
Food Banks
Alberta Government
Food Security
Food Banks Alberta
Alberta Seniors Community and Social Services
Marjorie Bencz
Shawna Bissell

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news