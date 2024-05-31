Agriculture

UPDATED: Alberta government starts to twin Highway 3

Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen celebrated the start of construction to twin Highway 3 between Taber and Burdett.
Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen celebrated the start of construction to twin Highway 3 between Taber and Burdett.Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Alberta Government
Construction
Southern Alberta
Devin Dreeshen
Twinning
Economic Corridor
Highway 3
Grant Hunter
Andrew Prokop

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news