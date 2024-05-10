Alberta government to spend $50 million on emissions reduction technologies

The Alberta government has allocated $50 million to Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) to launch another round of a funding program dedicated to emissions reduction tools. With the Industrial Transformation Challenge (ITC), the Alberta government said it will be delivered in partnership with ERA and applications are now open. “This challenge opens a world of possibility,” said Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz at a Friday press conference. “It can include everything from late-stage pilot projects to full demonstration projects and technologies that have never been commercialized.” Last year, the Alberta government funded 14 projects through the first round of the ITC. Because of this funding, companies were able to test new ways to convert diesel locomotives to hydrogen, create low-carbon concrete, and produce geothermal energy to power forestry operations. Schulz said this “is the kind of bold thinking that keeps Alberta at the forefront of emissions reduction and Canada’s economic engine.” Also, she said it has helped Calgary District Heating (CDH) turn bold ideas into reality. Because of this funding, CDH has helped to power Calgary through renewable energy. Hot water generated from this facility is using a network of insulated underground pipes to heat seven buildings in Calgary. It comes back to the facility, where it is recirculated. She said this is what innovation looks like and how CDH is allowing more than 100,000 Calgarians lower emissions. Schulz concluded by saying Alberta has the people, resources, and expertise to continue to lead the way to be an energy powerhouse. She added no one “does innovation better than Alberta, and I cannot wait to see what amazing ideas come forward through this challenge.” ERA CEO Justin Riemer said all expressions of interest are due by June 21 at 5 p.m. “But today is about Alberta building on its path to transformative technology,” said Riemer. “We’ve been at this at the ERA for 15 years.” In those 15 years, Riemer pointed out it has spent almost $1 billion on projects that have generated $5.4 billion in Alberta’s GDP. He said none of this would be possible without the Alberta government's forward-thinking climate policy, environmental regulations, and innovation framework. CDH Director of Development and Innovation Jason Grabinsky said funding from the ITC allowed it to lower carbon emissions. “The support of the Government of Alberta and the ERA through the Industrial Transformation Challenge will allow us to implement a first-of-its-kind low-energy storage and electric boiler technology in the coming years and that will all be powered through renewable energy to warm Calgarians every single day,” said Grabinsky. “If you look outside these windows behind me, almost every single building you see is connected to this facility.” With the capacity to heat almost half of downtown Calgary, Grabinsky said it plays a significant role in decarbonizing the city. He thanked Schulz and Riemer for their support. Riemer followed up by saying the ERA is “looking for projects that have transformational change in both reducing greenhouse gases, creating economic competitiveness in Alberta’s industrial sector.” “That includes forestry and agriculture,” he said. “They need to be at the late stage of technology demonstration.” He said they have to be Stage Seven to Nine. That is when projects have to be commercially demonstrated in industrial environments. Alberta met an emissions reduction target in November. READ MORE: Alberta meets — and beats — feds’ methane reduction targets three years earlyWhile it managed to reduce captive methane emissions 45% from 2014 levels, the Alberta Energy Regulator said it accomplished the feat three years early in 2022. Alberta hit its methane reduction target early by working with industry, including early action programs such as carbon offsets, implementation of strong provincial regulatory requirements in place for all facilities and improved leak detection and repair.