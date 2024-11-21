Agriculture

Alberta legislature approves Meat Inspection Amendment Act

RJ Sigurdson
RJ Sigurdson Courtesy Legislative Assembly of Alberta/YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Government
Alberta United Conservative Party
Rj Sigurdson
Nathan Cooper
Penalties
Lorne Dach
Illegal Slaughter
Uninspected Meat Sales
Meat Inspection Amendment Act
Human Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news