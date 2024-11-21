Alberta legislature approves Meat Inspection Amendment Act

The Alberta legislature voted unanimously to pass the Meat Inspection Amendment Act (MIAA). This vote in the Legislative Assembly of Alberta saw United Conservative Party and NDP MLAs agree to pass the MIAA. “That motion is carried and so ordered,” said Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta Nathan Cooper at a Wednesday vote. Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation Minister RJ Sigurdson said the MIAA will increase penalties and extend the limitation period when it comes to investigating various meat offences. “If passed, the act will address the illegal slaughter of animals and the sale of uninspected meat,” said Sigurdson. “Alberta has seen an increase in the illegal slaughter of animals and the sale of uninspected meat, and these are serious offences, Mr. Speaker.” Sigurdson said the proposed two amendments the Alberta government is changing aim to deter offenders who are engaging in illegal activities. While illegal meat sales are forbidden, he said they are lucrative, involving large cash transactions in some cases. At the moment, Sigurdson said the current penalty of $10,000 for an offence is not strong enough to deter offenders. That is why the Alberta government has proposed increasing the fine to a maximum of $100,000 for each offence under the Meat Inspection Act (MIA). The other proposed amendment addressed the time to investigate cases. He said Alberta is seeing a rise in the number, complexity, and organized nature of these cases, with some offenders using a complex network of sellers, suppliers, and rotating slaughter locations. If passed, the MIAA will increase the limitation period from one year from the time an offence occurs to two years from the date an offence comes to the attention of an inspector or a peace officer. The limitation period is the time allowed to investigate and lay charges for offences under the MIA. To be clear, he said the sale of uninspected meat is illegal in Alberta. Any meat or meat product sold or distributed in Alberta must come from an inspected slaughter facility, abattoir, or processing facility.He said it was “worth noting that Alberta has some of the highest food safety standards in the world, and we’re extremely proud of our licensed operators, who uphold these standards and maintain our world-class reputation in food quality and safety.” This includes on-farm slaughter operations that conduct uninspected slaughter and carcass processing activities on their farms or properties. With the proposed amendments to the MIA, he said they are aimed at people who contravene these principles and put the reputation and economy of the meat sector at risk. While $100,000 is the maximum fine, he pointed out the amount is decided on and imposed by an Alberta judge upon conviction based on the severity of the offence. He said inspectors always work through a compliance process. They progress through several steps aimed to encourage compliance, but they can use tools such as fines and the ability to move forward with enforcement and potential prosecution to protect food safety and quality. While certain people might jeopardize the meat industry, he said it is important Albertans remain confident in the food safety system. Also, he noted it is important to continue that confidence on the global stage, as Alberta supplies meat products around the world. Sigurdson concluded by asking all MLAs to support the MIAA and help the Alberta government move forward with enhancing food safety laws. With that, he moved third reading of it. Alberta NDP MLA Lorne Dach (Edmonton-McClung) said there “is absolutely no excuse for tainted meat ever to be offered or sold for human consumption.” “Unfortunately, this has happened recently in Alberta, with disastrous consequences,” said Dach.“Hundreds of Alberta children and adults got sickened.” Dach encouraged all MLAs to support the MIAA. Additionally, he said the reputation of Alberta’s meat industry must be protected by encouraging vigorous prosecution of anyone selling illegal meat. The Alberta government said on October 30 it will be responding to the uptick in illegal slaughter and uninspected meat sales by introducing a bill to increase penalties for them to protect consumers..UPDATED: Alberta government introduces bill to increase fines for illegal slaughter, uninspected meat .While illegal slaughter and uninspected meat sales are happening, it said they pose a risk to human and animal health and could harm Alberta’s livestock and meat processing industry. If passed, it said the MIAA would increase fines from a maximum of $10,000 to $100,000 for each offence. “We are taking action to maintain public confidence in our food system,” said Sigurdson.