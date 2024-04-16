Alberta UCP MLA denounces NDP for voting against carbon tax motion

Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Angela Pitt (Airdrie-East) said NDP MLAs voting against a motion challenging the carbon tax indicates they support it. Pitt introduced Motion 509, which called on the Alberta Legislature to challenge the constitutionality of the carbon tax over the Canadian government deciding to exempt certain areas of Canada from it. The Alberta UCP voted in favour of Motion 509, but the NDP opposed it. “This was a golden opportunity for the entire legislature to stand together and say we won’t tolerate other parts of the country receiving political carve-outs, while Albertans bear the full brunt of this devastating tax,” said Pitt in a Tuesday press release. “The NDP voted against the motion, however, because despite what they may say, they still firmly support Trudeau’s carbon tax.”She alleged the NDP “have always put their bosses in Ottawa ahead of Albertans and that’s clearly still the case today.” She said the UCP stands with families, farmers, truckers, small business owners and people suffering because of the carbon tax. While certain Alberta NDP MLAs have run away from supporting the carbon tax, she said Albertans know it is a smoke screen. She acknowledged the NDP “are in political no man’s land because they’ve completely sold out their values and principles to Trudeau.” NDP MLAs who have opposed the carbon tax did not show up to vote. Pitt concluded by saying it was shameful. This was the second time in the past year it had the opportunity to stand up to the carbon tax and the second time it refused to do so. “Fortunately, Albertans see their true colours,” she said. The Western Standard has reached out to the NDP for comment, but so far hasn't received a response.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith joined the group of people calling on Trudeau to hold a meeting with premiers about the carbon tax increase on April 4. READ MORE: Smith requests Trudeau meet with premiers about carbon tax hikeSmith pointed out Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs urged Trudeau to summon a meeting with the premiers about the carbon tax and its impact. “I support their position and join them in urging you to act immediately to convene a First Ministers meeting to discuss the impact of the carbon tax and any proposed alternatives,” said Smith.