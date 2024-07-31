BC United says it is gaining momentum before election

British Columbia United has decided to ignore its poor performance in the polls. With only standing room left, BC United said voters from across the Interior showed up at an event to hear its plan about standing up for British Columbians amid agricultural job losses and supply chain disruptions. “BC United is steadily gaining more momentum as voters know BC United is the right choice,” tweeted BC United on Tuesday..Former Canadian investment brokerage vice president John L. Krysa said BC United leader Kevin Falcon could lead to the NDP winning re-election. “@KevinFalcon is very close to becoming the most hated man in recent BC political history if the NDP gets back into power,” said Krysa. .Former Canadian police officer Chris Williams questioned why MLA Renee Merrifield (Kelowna-Mission) was praising Falcon for holding this event. “What’s in it for you @ReneeMerrifiel3 going down with the sinking @KevinFalcon ship?” said Williams..The British Columbia NDP and Conservatives would tie for first place in the popular vote among all voters if an election was held now, according to a July 11 poll conducted by Mainstreet Research. READ MORE: Poll finds BC NDP, Conservatives tied for first in popular voteMainstreet Research found the BC NDP and Conservatives would each receive 33% of the vote. It said undecided would come in third place (13%). After undecided would be the BC Greens (10%). This was followed by United (8%) and another party (2%).