Calgary plans permanent water restrictions despite easing drought

Despite easing drought conditions, the City of Calgary is still planning to move ahead with a bylaw to implement permanent water use restrictions at its regular meeting next month.Anyone who had planned a backyard barbecue this month would know by now that 21 of the past 27 days this month have either been rained — or snowed — out.Undeterred, Nicole Newton, the city’s Manager of Natural Environment and Adaptation said last month that snowpack levels have improved but have not recovered sufficiently to avoid water restrictions later this year.“We are implementing a water reductions advisory asking Calgarians to reduce their water use and make every drop count at the City of Calgary. We’ve continued to reduce our water use and look for more ways to conserve water in our day-to-day operations,” she said..That’s despite the fact that the drought is essentially over with the exception of the extreme northern region near the NWT border.As of May 23, 45.5 millimetres of rain had fallen at YYC International Airport, racking up 17 rain days. With the weekend precipitation that figure is likely closer to 56.8 millimetres recorded in an average year.Cooler temperatures have helped replenish soil moisture levels as farmers head into the crucial seeding period and reservoir levels are nearing normal levels for this time of year — a sharp reversal from even just a month ago.According to the Alberta government’s weekly update, rivers are trending toward the lower end of normal flows for this time of year. Likewise, major reservoirs — while still at the lower end of normal ranges — are filling up..Ample precipitation across the east-half of the province has seen soil moisture reserves trending to at least near normal, and some pockets of once in 50-year highs are emerging across the Southern Region and on lands in and around Slave Lake.As of May 23, the hard hit Oldman reservoir was about 61% full, compared to a range of 72%-91% for this time of year. The Mary reservoir was at 68% compared to a range of 72%-85% while the Waterton reservoir was at 75% compared to 76%-92%.The Glennifer reservoir off the Dickson Dam was at 65% compared to normals of 51%-63%.Only two water sharing agreements that had been put in place earlier this spring have been activated for the Oldman basins and southern tributaries. The City of Calgary, which had warned of outdoor watering restrictions as far back as March, last week said there would be no restrictions until at least July, depending on the weather. The city is still asking residents to voluntarily curtail watering, however.“Based on significant regional precipitation and cool temperatures so far this spring, Calgary’s water supply conditions have shifted to normal; however, conditions could change, and we’re monitoring the situation closely,” it said..“In (some) areas, continued further sustained rainfall could lead to flooding.”Alberta Government.In fact, the continued precipitation could lead to an opposite concern — flooding.“Ample precipitation across the east-half of the province has seen soil moisture reserves trending to at least near normal, and some pockets of once in 50-year highs are emerging across the Southern Region and on lands in and around Slave Lake,” Alberta environment said in its latest weekly update. “In these areas, continued further sustained rainfall could lead to flooding.”May is typically the third or fourth wettest month in Alberta, after June, July and even August.