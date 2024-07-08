Agriculture

Calls grow for KFC boycott after chain goes Halal, bans pork products at restaurants

Calls are growing for a boycott of KFC after it switched to Halal meat.
Calls are growing for a boycott of KFC after it switched to Halal meat.KFC
Loading content, please wait...
Fast Food
Junk Food
Twitter Attack
Antimuslim
KFC

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news