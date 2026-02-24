Canada-Indonesia trade deal unlocks new opportunities for beef, pork producers

CALGARY — Canada has secured a major market expansion for beef and pork exports to Indonesia, adding to the pre-existing trade agreement between the two countries.Ottawa announced the expanded access on Monday, building on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in September 2025 by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.The deal is expected to significantly boost Canadian meat exports into one of the Indo-Pacific region’s fastest-growing markets.“A market of almost 300 million people is obviously an important one for Canadian producers,” René Roy, Chair of the Canadian Pork Council, said in an official statement.“That’s why this step in diversifying Canada’s pork export markets is so crucial as we continue to deliver the world’s best pork to more consumers globally and domestically.”Under the new agreement, Canadian exporters can now ship over-thirty-month (OTM) bone-in beef to Indonesia.Previously, Canadian producers could only ship boneless beef to the country.Indonesia has also approved nine Canadian processing facilities to export to the country, expanding Canada’s export capacity.Russ Mallard, chair of the Canadian Meat Council, called the approval of the plants “a pivotal step in diversifying Canada’s red meat exports in a large and fast-growing market.”.Feds announce millions in spending on halal beef production in PEI.“It’s a meaningful breakthrough that positions our sector for new growth across the full supply chain,” Mallard said.Canada’s exports to Indonesia are now expected to increase significantly, building on the country’s robust market, which in 2024 imported $1.1 billion worth of beef and $42 million worth of pork.The move follows sustained diplomatic efforts and a trade mission to Indonesia led in August 2025 by Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Heath MacDonald.“This new opportunity is a testament to Canada’s leadership in food safety and animal health and the strength of our science-based regulatory system,” MacDonald said.Indonesia has also lifted residency restrictions on imported cattle, further improving market access for Canadian beef and beef products.Overall, Indonesia is Canada’s sixth-largest agri-food and seafood export market and the largest among ASEAN member states, with total Canadian agri-food and seafood exports valued at $1.2 billion last year.Industry leaders welcomed the announcement as a major step in diversifying export markets beyond the United States.Albert Aringfield, vice-president of international market development and promotion at Canada Beef International, described Indonesia as a dynamic and fast-growing economy and said the expanded access supports “the long-term sustainability and diversification of Canada’s beef sector.”