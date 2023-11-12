Canadian breathalyzer company working on contactless alcohol testing device

Cannabix Technologies has completed preliminary third party testing on its wall-mounted Contactless Alcohol Breathalyzer (CAB). Cannabix is nearing completion of its first commercial version of the CAB and had conducted electronics testing in October at QAI Laboratories in British Columbia, according to a press release. In particular, Cannabix said engineers completed preliminary electromagnetic compatibility, emissions, immunity testing and vibration testing at QAI with the device. The CAB Workplace Series is now being prepared for international alcohol standards testing. Cannabix went on to say it is completing its first CAB technology for workplaces — an industrial weather resistant version with many features, including an innovative pre-calibrated modular cartridge technology. It commenced pilot testing of the CAB with Friedel Clinic in March, and it has performed well with more than 700 breath samples taken. The device is part of its portfolio of marijuana and alcohol screening devices. It will be selecting a new product name for it and create new branding in the coming weeks.Cannabix is covering two significant threats to workplace safety with its alcohol and marijuana breath screening technologies. An increasing number of employers are taking proactive measures to safeguard their workers and their operations by implementing alcohol testing procedures. Workplace testing instances could be random, at the start of shifts, pre-employment, after returning to work, after an incident, over a reasonable cause and pre-promotion. The CAB would be targeted for all of the above testing instances and will be effective with pre-access alcohol testing before and during work hours.Cannabix continued by saying the CAB checks the sobriety of employees when they come to work, allowing for fast breath sampling in contactless and straw mode. The device takes a photo while a breath sample is being delivered to confirm and record identity and allows for quick input of an employee identification code for system logging. Upon detection of alcohol on the breath, it will deliver a precise Blood Alcohol Content level on the screen and send alerts via text message, email and dedicated portals about the positive sample. Additionally, the system logs user testing for incident reporting and historical investigations.As it prepares to go public, Cannabix said it has received interest from the US and Australia for the commercialization of the CAB. It is consulting with an established distributor and vendor of alcohol devices in Australia and will be opening up distribution relationships with vendors in the US.It will be targeting the CAB for small- to medium-sized enterprises in industries such as construction, production, oil and gas, mining, agriculture, forestry, warehousing and transportation.