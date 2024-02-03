Agriculture

Employment Canada says record high immigration could exacerbate housing crisis

Home construction
Home constructionCourtesy Bryan Labby/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Immigration
Immigration Refugees And Citizenship Canada
Employment And Social Development Canada
Canadian Economy
Housing Market
Janice Charette
Foreign Workers
Housing Shortage
Work Permits

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news