Evacuation order issued for Garden River over wildfire, Alberta government imposes fire ban

The Alberta government said Little Red River Cree Nation has enacted an evacuation order for Garden River — about 190 kilometres east of High Level — because of a wildfire. While Garden River is not in immediate danger, Highway 58 access remains a concern and led to the evacuation order, according to a Wednesday press release. The Alberta government said Garden River residents are asked to evacuate to the Horizon Camp at John D’Or Prairie. There are 63 active wildfires in Alberta. This evacuation order is the only one in effect. The Alberta government pointed out about 700 people are affected by the evacuation order. At the moment, it said there is a wildfire 8.5 kilometres north of Highway 58. The Little Red River Cree Nation has encouraged people to go to the Horizon Camp, where supports will be available. The response is being led by local authorities on the Little Red River Cree Nation with Alberta Emergency Management Agency First Nations field officers providing support. Four hundred twenty-two wildfires have been caused by humans this year, 127 were from lightning, and 108 were under investigation. Due to increasing wildfire danger and many active wildfires, the Alberta government said it was implementing a fire ban for the Forest Protection Area of Alberta (FPAA) at 4 p.m. All fire permits issued by it are now suspended or cancelled, and no new ones will be issued while the ban is in place. Certain allowances can be made for essential agricultural or industrial burning, but only when approved by a forest officer.All outdoor wood fires, including wood campfires on public land, private land, designated campgrounds and backyard firepits, are prohibited in the FPAA during the ban. In addition to these restrictions, Albertans cannot use a charcoal briquette barbeque, fireworks, or exploding targets.It said it is crucial Albertans avoid any activities falling under this ban to prevent new wildfires from breaking out. Because wildfires can cause serious problems, it said they play an important role in keeping Alberta safe. Anyone who sees a wildfire is asked to contact 310-FIRE. Alberta Emergency Alert (AEA) said on Monday the Little Red River Cree Nation has put out a wildfire alert. READ MORE: Little Red River Cree Nation issues wildfire alertThis alert was in effect for everyone in Garden River. “There is a wildfire 10 kilometres north of Highway 58,” said AEA.