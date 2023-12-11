Guilbeault moves to cap methane emissions from cows

First it was the oil and gas industry.Now Envrionment Minister Steven Guilbeault is taking aim at another major sector of Alberta’ economy by targeting flatulent cattle as part of his latest attempts to burnish Canada’s climate credentials at the COP28 summit in Dubai.Against the backdrop of ‘food and agriculture day’ at the UN climate confab in the United Arab Emirates, Guilbeault announced the proposed ‘Reducing Enteric Methane Emissions from Beef Cattle’ (REME) protocol to “incentivize” farmers to implement changes that would be eligible for methane offset credits that can be bought or sold..“Canadian farmers have become frontline champions for climate action by harnessing the power of sustainable agriculture,”— Steven Guilbeault.It’s the fourth such schedule to be included in Canada’s greenhouse gas offset system and the third policy measure announced by Guilbeault’s office at the COP28 summit including limits on industrial methane and a cap on oil and gas.“Canadian farmers have become frontline champions for climate action by harnessing the power of sustainable agriculture,” Guilbeault said. “The newest draft protocol under Canada’s Greenhouse Gas Offset Credit System not only addresses agricultural greenhouse gases, but will provide a financial benefit for Canadian farmers. This is an opportunity for farmers to implement practical solutions to reduce agricultural methane emissions, generate revenue and harvest a greener future for all.”.In a statement, Environment and Climate Change Canada said the draft REME protocol was “informed” by Alberta’s offset protocol on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fed cattle. At this point it only covers burping emissions from beef cattle — more than half of which are found in Alberta — and not dairy cows that are concentrated in the Lower Mainland and Quebec.According to Environment Canada, agriculture was responsible for 31% of Canada’s total methane emissions in 2021, the majority of which are produced by beef and dairy cattle. Methane is generated during the natural digestive process of cows and is released into the air when cows burp..The offset credit system is among several measures Canada is taking to reduce domestic greenhouse gas emissions by 40% to 45% below 2005 levels under the Liberals’ 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.“Canada’s farmers and ranchers care deeply about the environment and want to be part of the solution to climate change,” added Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay.“This initiative would ensure our ranchers benefit from the methane emissions reductions they achieve from their herds, that’s a win for the environment and for farmers. By working together with our farmers and ranchers, we can drive economic growth, keep the sector competitive and put more money back into the pockets of our farmers, all while fighting climate change.”