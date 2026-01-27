Health Canada deems gene-edited pigs safe for consumption

Health Canada has announced that food made from genetically altered pigs is safe and nutritious to eat.In a statement, Health Canada has said that the genetic altering was to make sure that pigs would be resistant to porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome viruses (PRRSV), which, according to Health Canada, is "one of the most devastating classes of viruses affecting farmed pigs, representing significant losses for Canada's producers and higher prices at the store for Canadian consumers."The application for gene-edited pigs was submitted by UK-based Genus PLC and Manitoba-based PIC Canada, Ltd. Health Canada says that these gene-edited pigs are already deemed safe to eat in the United States, among other countries, and Genus will wait for further regulatory authorization in other markets."Genus PLC's PRRSV-resistant pigs are already permitted for food use in the U.S., Brazil, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic. Genus PLC has indicated that even though Canada has approved the sale of PRRSV resistant pigs, the company does not intend to sell these pigs before further regulatory authorization in other key markets.".Health Canada has said that introducing pigs that are resistant to PRRSV will help overall herd resistance and will improve animal welfare. "Improving resistance to PRRSV in pigs will help farmers avoid illness in their herds from these viruses, reduce antibiotic use, and improve animal welfare, while supporting a more stable, affordable and sustainable food supply."The statement, released last Friday, also acknowledged that despite the safety of genetically engineered food, an ongoing review has been conducted with the Canadian General Standards Board to decide what will and won't be labelled as genetically altered.