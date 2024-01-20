Health Canada found herbicide in food, water

Health Canada’s inspectors found traces of a popular weed killer in food, tap water and Canadians’ blood and urine samples, but they were at safe levels, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “The Canadian government takes pesticide safety very seriously,” said Health Canada in a briefing note. Health Canada acknowledged there was no evidence glyphosate posed a risk to human health at current levels of exposure. “Recent testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency shows levels found are compliant with the maximum residue limits allowed to be in or on food,” it said. “The limits for each pesticide crop combination are set at levels well below the amount that could pose a health concern.”When it came to glyhosate found in drinking water, Health Canada said it has found a potential human health risk. It said dietary exposure to glyphosate is not a concern. On detection of glyphosate in blood or urine, it said it had assessed a low level detected in Canadians and has not identified any health concerns. Glyphosate has been federally licensed for sale to farmers, landscapers, and gardeners in Canada for 48 years. Sales total about 25 million kilograms every year by industry estimate. It admitted its scientists “have conducted an extensive review of this chemical and concluded there are no health risks of concern when label directions are followed.” Its finding is consistent with those from international regulatory agencies such as the United States, European Union and Australia. Health Canada said maximum residue limits used to prescribe current trace levels as safe are under review. It said maximum residue limits “will only be increased if Health Canada scientists determine the proposed increase is safe.”“No decision on glyphosate will be released before 2024,” it said. The briefing note is dated December 21. It followed a ruling from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on December 8 to allow the class action lawsuit against Monsanto Canada to claim damages from legal sales of glyphosate. Similar American lawsuits saw Monsanto Canada agree to pay US$9.6 billion in settlements. The Centre for Health Science and Law said on January 2 its $1 billion class action lawsuit alleging glyphosate causes cancer will put Canadian regulators to the test. READ MORE: Advocacy group says herbicide lawsuit to put Health Canada to test“A central argument of Bayer Monsanto is glyphosate must be safe because it has been approved by Health Canada,” said Centre for Health Science and Law Executive Director Bill Jeffrey. The class action lawsuit against Roundup brand glyphosate was certified in the Ontario Superior Court.