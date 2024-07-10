Agriculture

John Deere in the headlights of anti-woke activist gunning for US tractor-maker

John Deere is in the sights of American anti-woke activists for its DEI policies.
John Deere is in the sights of American anti-woke activists for its DEI policies.Wikipedia/Public Domain
Loading content, please wait...
Boycott
Dei
Robby Starbuck
Woke Culture
Lgtbq
Trans activist
John Deere
Tractor Supply

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news