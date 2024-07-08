Agriculture

Jordan Peterson tells Brits burning fossil fuels is ‘good for the planet’

Jordan Peterson has rankled Brit environmentalists for saying burning fossil fuels is good for the planet.
Jordan Peterson has rankled Brit environmentalists for saying burning fossil fuels is good for the planet.Courtesy Piers Morgan Uncensored/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Climate Change
Nasa
Nigel Farage
Co2
Dr Jordan Peterson
Joe Rogan Experience podcast
Climate Activism
UK elections

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news