Liberal spend $32 million giving free snowmobiles to people in the Arctic

Records show a Canadian government program offering free snowmobiles to Arctic residents cost $32 million last year, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “The total budget investment in this programming is $96,789,000 over three years,” said cabinet in an inquiry of ministry tabled in the House of Commons.“Funding was accessed in 2023.”The cost was four times the $8 million budgeted in 2022. This funding has gone to 24 recipient organizations. Freedom Convoy co-organizer Tamara Lich joked about who was behind the funding allocation. “Was GC Strategies hired to roll this program out too?!?!” said Lich..Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague speculated about the fuel source for the snowmobiles. “All electric, I’m sure,” said McTeague..While public figures criticized the free snowmobiles, Twitter user Corrie Banman said he knew a guy from Manitoba who would drive up north to pick up the ones left on the ice and sell them. “Left on the ice to be sunk during Spring,” said Banman.“New sled every Fall!”.Moreover, Canadian business owner Josh Smolt said snowmobiles are left all over the Arctic. “Once the sleds stop working they dont get fixed,” said Smolt. “They just leave them where they were until the new ones come from the gov.”.These figures were tabled at the request of Conservative MP Ziad Aboultaif (Edmonton Manning, AB), who asked for the total amount of funding committed through the Harvester Support Grant Program (HSGP). The HSGP was introduced in 2020 to promote traditional indigenous hunting and berry picking. The Canadian government said in 2022 it had been giving away free snowmobiles to people who live in the territories to promote indigenous hunting and berry picking. READ MORE: Feds give free snowmobiles to the Inuit“I would say the Inuit and Northern people I have worked with are some of the most self-sufficient people I have ever met,” said Crown-Indigenous Relations deputy minister Daniel Quan-Watson. “Yes, we are very proud to support them as they do that.”To help with life in the territories, Quan-Watson said the Inuit came to Crown-Indigenous Relations and asked for the grants. They said they did not want to buy food in stores. “Virtually every Inuit community is eligible for the harvester grants,” said Quan-Watson. “That would be true for virtually every Inuit community in the North.”The inquiry did not detail how the $32 million was spent last year. However, he said the HSGP did include grants to buy snowmobiles. For the first time, he said Crown-Indigenous Relations “actually set up a specific grant so people could collect their own country foods and we would support that.” That had never been part of the HSGP before. Independent MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) asked what that means. If people need hunting, fishing, or gathering supplies, Quan-Watson said they would be examples of what is covered under it. While many supplies would be covered, Dong questioned if snowmobiles were included. “Snowmobiles can, yes, be available,” said Quan-Watson.