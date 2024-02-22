No small potatoes — Alberta tax credit attracts production expansion

In Alberta, it’s all about the meat and potatoes.And the Alberta government is adding the gravy to a Nisku potato grower to the tune of $1.3 million in tax credits to double processing capacity at the Little Potato Company plant outside of Edmonton.The company is building a new $39.5 million packaging facility to double production of its line of seasoned offerings that can be roasted, microwaved or grilled. About 70% of those will be exported to the US.The 240,000 sq.-ft. facility will process almost 60 million kilos of potatoes a year, up from about 30 million kilograms in its former Edmonton location, and will employ about 224 people.It’s all part of the UCP government’s Agri-Processing Investment Tax Credit program that was introduced last February and implemented before the spring election. To be eligible for a 12% non-refundable credit, companies must spend a minimum of $10 million to build or expand a value-added processing facility in Alberta..February is Potato Lover’s month.“The program is providing the right conditions for food and ag processors to invest in our province, grow their business and create more jobs for Albertans. Through incentives like this tax credit, we’re building on Alberta’s competitive advantages and continuing to drive economic growth and diversification,” Agriculture and Irrigation Minister RJ Sigurdson.And just in time, too. February happens to be Potato Lovers month.Few outside the agriculture sector realize Alberta is Canada’s largest producer of potatoes, surpassing even Prince Edward Island. In 2023, farmers planted 80,000 hectares of potatoes, up from 73,000 in 2022, contributing $2.3 billion to the local economy. In 2022, Alberta exported about $8 billion worth of various processed food and beverage products..The lowly potato was first domesticated in South America between 8000 and 5000 BC and brought to North America around 1691. They have been grown commercially in Alberta since the late 1800s.According to the Alberta Potato Growers, potatoes are one of the few agricultural industries that export value-added goods instead of raw products, including potato chips, French fries, hash browns and perogies.