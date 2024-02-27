Ontario government ‘euthanizes’ dozens of raccoons from animal shelter

The Ontario government is getting a black eye from animal rights groups after it euthanized 84 wayward raccoons and laid dozens of charges against a wildlife rehabilitation centre accused of mistreating them.Mally’s Third Chance Racoon Rescue in Kawartha Lakes, ON said on its Facebook page that it is “heartbroken” and “traumatized” after animal welfare officers charged the owners with 23 counts under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act..“Forty-nine raccoons were living in the same house as humans and domestic animals, including in bedrooms and bathrooms, causing significant biosecurity risks and depositing urine and feces everywhere,”Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General .Officers seized a total of 93 of the animals — six of which were dead on-site. Three succumbed to disease while the rest were “humanely euthanized” according a statement. It said all the seized varmints tested positive for canine distemper and many were showing advanced signs of the disease when they were seized. The province alleges the group, which is a non-profit charity registered with Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Fisheries, failed to keep updated log books, lacked raccoon identification, kept the animals more than 12 months and provided rehabilitation to raccoons that “had no reasonable chance of surviving.”The shelter was initially raided in September following an anonymous tip and the animals were put down in January after the shelter owners failed to receive a court injunction for their release. .The province alleges the raccoons were allowed to be in contact with domestic animals, kept raccoons in their home and failed to euthanize animals that displayed distemper symptoms.“Forty-nine raccoons were living in the same house as humans and domestic animals, including in bedrooms and bathrooms, causing significant biosecurity risks and depositing urine and feces everywhere,” the Ministry of the Attorney General wrote.But Malley’s is accusing the government of arbitrarily seizing the animals and then killing them without due course or cause. It is vowing to fight the government in court.The incident has sparked protests at Queen’s Park from a small group of so-called ‘racoon freedom fighters’ who also picketed a Progressive Conservative policy convention.“We can't describe how much this hurts us,” it said. “They state they want partnership with rehabbers, but instead of working toward the welfare of the animals like a true partner would, they act heavy handed and uncompassionately, and the animals pay the price!”“Our grief and tears for these poor souls must become our motivation to keep fighting for accountability, justice and change so that no other rehabber has to endure this heartbreak again, and most importantly, the wildlife we all want saved will be protected.”