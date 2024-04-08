Poilievre makes three demands to Trudeau for Budget 2024

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for destroying the promises Canada used to bestow to people. To bring back the Canada people knew, Poilievre demanded Trudeau reverse policies that have harmed average people. “We are making three specific demands for Justin Trudeau for the forthcoming budget,” said Poilievre at a Sunday press conference. Poilievre said his first demand was for the Canadian government to axe the carbon tax on food and farmers by passing Bill C-234. By passing Bill C-234, he said the Canadian government could provide food price relief to people. His second demand was for it to build homes and not bureaucracy by requiring cities to complete 15% more housing starts each as a condition of receiving federal funds. For the Conservatives to support Budget 2024, he said the Canadian government would have to bring in a dollar-for-dollar law. A dollar-for-dollar law will require it find one dollar of savings for every new dollar of spending. By capping government spending, he predicted taxpayers and the economy can catch up with the cost. The Canadian government would be able to balance the budget and bring down inflation and interest rates. Poilievre concluded by saying these are “common sense demands and if we don’t get them, we won’t support the budget.” He pledged to fight for average Canadians who work hard, pay their taxes and play by the rules until the carbon tax election comes. “And in that election, there will be a simple choice between a costly coalition of Justin Trudeau and the NDP who tax your food, punish your work, take your money, double your housing costs and unleash crime and chaos in your community or common sense Conservatives who will axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget, and stop the crime,” he said. “Let’s bring it home.” Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan (Calgary-Forest Lawn, AB) started off the press conference by calling Poilievre “a common sense Conservative who believes in the free market, someone who's a born-and-bred Calgarian and someone who's a proud Albertan that knows that our energy sector is world leading.” “He is a common sense Conservative leader who knows that hard work used to pay off in this country,” said Singh Hallan. “He’s travelled this country since he’s been leader and the pain we’ve been hearing today is very real and it’s all caused after eight years of Justin Trudeau with the support of Jagmeet Singh and the NDP.” Poilievre followed up by saying Trudeau has a radical agenda to expand the size, cost and power of the Canadian government, which comes at the expense of average people. “It crowds out everybody, including the premiers,” he said. “He wants to dominate over all of the regions of Canada and impose his will.” Trudeau imposed the unconstitutional Bill C-69 and a carbon tax opposed by seven-tenths of Canadians and premiers. If he is so sure of his plan to quadruple the carbon tax to 61 cents per litre, Poilievre said he should have the courage to sit down with the premiers and explain it to them. Poilievre launched his campaign to get Bill C-234 passed in November, which would remove the carbon tax off of farmers to heat their barns and dry grains. READ MORE: Conservatives, farmers push for Bill C 234 passage, removing carbon tax on propane, natural gas“One in five skipping meals because they cannot afford the cost of food that is why common sense Conservatives introduced Bill C-234,” he said. “This is a bill that takes taxes off farmers.”