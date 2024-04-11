Poilievre says Trudeau does not believe in liberty

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said he disagrees with people who say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took liberalism too far. This is because Trudeau has broken with liberalism. “Liberals used to believe in laissez faire,” said Poilievre in a Thursday speech at the Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) National Conference in Ottawa. In a laissez faire society, Poilievre said people can make their own decisions and live how they see fit. This involves different strokes for different folks. Former prime minister Pierre Trudeau said the government had no business in the bedrooms of the nation. However, Poilievre said Justin Trudeau “wants the government to be in every room of your house and your business and your wallet and your bank account and your internet account.” He accused him of being illiberal. Under his leadership, he said he “uses the soft blue eyes and fluffy hair and fancy socks and more importantly, the historic brand of the Liberal party, built up by such great leaders as (Wilfrid) Laurier and many more who followed him as a cover for what is a radical departure from the Canadian way.” Eight years ago, Poilievre said it would have been unimaginable for Trudeau Jr. to propose a law to put people under house arrest or a peace bond for future unacceptable comments. If he had read 1984 by George Orwell, he said he would have thought it was an instruction manual and not a warning. Canadians from all backgrounds have spoken to him about what happened to Canada in the last eight years. He said life was not like this before the current prime minister and will not be like it after he is gone. The Conservative leader went on to say he will axe the carbon tax to bring down heat, gas and grocery prices. He said he would cut income taxes to allow workers to take home more pay. Since some climate change activists tried to disrupt the speech, he led the crowd in chanting “Axe the Tax.” He joked about people being unable to contain their enthusiasm when he says he will axe the tax and cut income taxes. His government will protect the environment and fight climate change through technology and not taxes. It will lower the cost of alternatives and not tax traditional energy sources. While Trudeau has put stop signs in front of energy projects, he will greenlight them. He will add more Canadian energy jobs rather than ship them overseas. Poilievre continued by saying he will get municipal gatekeepers out of the way by requiring they permit 15% more housing completions or risk losing federal funding. If municipalities beat the target, they will get a bonus. If they miss the target, they will pay a fine. He said they will be required to build high-density housing around every transit station. At the moment, he said the old Canada feels like it is a long way from home. He acknowledged it will look different under him. He said parents will wake up in the morning and provide their children with healthy breakfasts they know they can afford before sending them skipping off to school without having to fear for their safety. Those parents will get into their vehicles and go off to work, bringing home powerful cheques. He added as they drive to pick up their children, they will see veterans sweeping away debris on a cenotaph and planting flowers by it. After they finish putting their children to bed, they will sit at the kitchen table and feel secure they can afford their homes. Their eyes will meet and say they made it. The promise of Canada was kept. Poilievre concluded by saying this is peoples' homes. “Your home, my home, our home,” he said. “Let’s bring it home.” IPEX Group of Companies Director of Corporate Affairs Veso Sobot started off by saying people saw Poilievre’s amazing debate bona fides at the one the CSFN held during the 2022 Conservative leadership race. “Many of you were right here in this room last year when he burnt the house down,” said Sobot. “The doors flew off this place.” That is why the CSFN brought him back. Sobot said Poilievre is a common sense Conservative leader. Poilievre said on April 4 Trudeau is not a Liberal. READ MORE: WATCH: Poilievre says Trudeau is not a Liberal“It might surprise you to hear me say that,” he said. “Liberals used to believe in liberty and Conservatives believed in conserving it.”