Rain puts seeding behind schedule in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan farmers made substantial progress seeding during the last week, but not enough to catch up to a normal crop year.Many regions experienced delays due to rainfall. Currently, 56% of the 2024 crop is in the ground. This is up from 32% seeded last week, but behind the five-year average of 76% and the 10-year average of 74%. Producers in the southwest, northwest and southeast are most complete at 64%, 63% and 61% respectfully. The east-central region is 54% complete, followed by the northeast and west-central regions at 48% and 47%. Rainfall occurred in much of the province at varying amounts over the past week. The highest reported rainfall was in the Mossbank area at 58 mm, followed by the Meadow Lake and Choiceland areas at 52 mm and 51 mm. Although the rain has helped replenish topsoil moisture levels and improve growing conditions, many producers are hopeful for a pause in rainfall to allow seeding progress to continue.Topsoil moisture conditions continue to improve across much of the province with the recent rainfall. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated at 6% surplus, 89% adequate and 1% short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at 3% surplus, 85% adequate, 11% short and 1% very short. Similarly, pasture topsoil moisture is rated at three% surplus, 83% adequate, 12% short and two% very short.Early seeded crops are beginning to emerge throughout the province with good emergence reported overall. Crop development is in the normally expected range for this time of year but seeding delays due to rainfall and cooler temperatures have slowed development in some regions of the province.Producers are continuing to monitor pasture conditions while moving cattle. Currently, pasture conditions are rated as 12% excellent, 55% good, 26% fair, 6% poor and 1% very poor across the province. As crop emergence continues, producers are diligent in monitoring for any damage to their crops. Most of the crop damage this week was due to frost, minor flooding, wind and hail. Although not widespread, some producers have reported crop damage due to cutworms, wireworms and flea beetles. As the weather allows, producers will be busy continuing with seeding operations, herbicide applications, moving cattle to pasture and brandings. Producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind while working. For any crop or livestock questions, producers are encouraged to call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, Toll Free: 1-866-457-2377.A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available online at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/crop-report. Follow the 2024 Crop Report on X at @SKAgriculture.