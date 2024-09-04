Agriculture

Sask agriculture, trade ministers push Trudeau gov’t to end China trade war

Premier Scott Moe
Premier Scott Moe Lee Harding (March 21, 2024)
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan
Scott Moe
Federal Government
China
Evs
Electric Vehicle
Trade
David Marit
Jeremy Harrison
Canola
Canola Council Of Canada
steel and aluminum
China Trade

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news