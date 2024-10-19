Sask political parties respond to farmers concerns

Wheat Growers Association sent questions to all registered political parties in Saskatchewan, focusing on issues important to its members and grain farmers, only the Saskatchewan Party and the Buffalo Party replied.On October 7, each party received the same list of questions and was asked to respond by October 14. Here are the answers provided by the parties..Buffalo Party to expand Sask oil and gas industry to create 10,000 jobs.1. What is your party’s position on free and competitive markets in international trade, including the elimination of export subsidies, reduction of trade-distorting domestic support, and reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers that inhibit market access?Buffalo PartyIn favour of competitive markets. Countries such as China and India do not pay carbon tax but Saskatchewan farmers have to compete while paying carbon tax all along the supply chain. Ending the carbon tax is a central policy of The Buffalo Party.Saskatchewan PartyExports are the backbone of the Saskatchewan economy, with 65-70% of Saskatchewan’s products reaching international markets. In 2023, the value of Saskatchewan’s exports reached $49.3 billion. The Saskatchewan Party believes in open and free trade so our products can get to markets around the world.The diversification of Saskatchewan’s economy and the growing diversity of Saskatchewan’s export markets make the province more resilient to market access risks such as tariffs and regulatory trade barriers. Saskatchewan’s trade missions, international trade and investment offices and the work of the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership are helping exporters to expand markets for Saskatchewan products..Moe to extend carbon tax break on home heating.2. What is your party’s position on the grain transportation system and the ability to move grain to export market in an accountable and efficient manner, considering possible future overcrowding on the rail system?Buffalo PartyThe Buffalo Party has policy promoting use of existing and new ports on Hudson Bay. Such ports would give Saskatchewan farmers much more clout in the transportation system.Saskatchewan PartyWe have what the world needs, but we need reliable infrastructure to get our products to market. A re-elected Saskatchewan Party government will continue to support the growth of Saskatchewan’s exports through investments in our highways and infrastructure, measures to ensure our agriculture and natural resource sectors remain competitive and international engagement to grow export markets and investment in Saskatchewan.Regarding the rail system, the Saskatchewan Party government has repeatedly called on the federal government to limit rail disruptions, so they do not hinder our producers from getting their products to market. Stoppage of rail lines have a devastating effect on the supply chain and damages Canada’s reputation as a reliable training partner with our international customers.The Saskatchewan Party government has also called for reform of the representation on the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. Currently, only one of the 11 board members represents the prairie provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Eight are appointed by the federal government, one by the Province of British Columbia and one by the municipalities that boarder the port authority. The Saskatchewan Party government has called to have two board member appointees from each of the western provinces..Rural crime a major election issue for Saskatchewan.3. What is your party’s position on the development of agricultural innovations that make farmers more profitable and sustainable, with a science-based regulatory approval process for the introduction of new technologies, including the adoption of genetically modified crops?Buffalo PartyThe bigger issue is how the livestock sector is shrinking on the Prairies. We are at risk of losing the beef sector almost entirely which would lose an invaluable feed market for grain only producers. Plus as per the link below, it is quite foreseeable that pre-harvest applications of glyphosate on wheat may soon make that wheat unmarketable just as malt barley and milling oats cannot be sprayed pre-harvest..Saskatchewan PartyThe Saskatchewan Party government supports research and innovation into the agriculture industry including into genetically modified crops and new technological innovations. Research commissioned by the Global Institute for Food Security has already found Saskatchewan’s net carbon footprint for canola and wheat was more than 60% lower than competing jurisdictions. This means Saskatchewan producers are already producing some of the most sustainable crops in the world.This past summer, our government announced funding for the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute to provide engineering solutions for the agricultural sector and the broader industry. Our government also announced funding to support 15 strategic research chairs at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Agriculture and Bioresources through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership. Our government, in partnership with the federal government, also announced $14.7 million to support crop-related research in 2024..Saskatchewan mining industry needs 15,000 workers by 2034.4. What is your party’s position on a carbon pricing system, including on a credit and debit system that acknowledges the significant carbon reductions being achieved by prairie grain growers through farming techniques and sequestering?Buffalo PartyThe carbon tax and all its tentacles need to be eliminated. However, our soils benefit from increased carbon content and these are good practices for improved soil health which every farm needs.Saskatchewan PartyThe Saskatchewan Party government has already removed the carbon tax from home heating. The Saskatchewan Party government also called on the Federal Government to pass Bill C-234 to exempt propane and natural gas from the carbon tax if it is used to dry grain or climate control in barns and livestock buildings. Premier Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party will keep fighting the Liberal-NDP carbon tax until it is removed from everything for everyone.The Saskatchewan Party recognizes and celebrates our producers for the work they do to sequester carbon. Saskatchewan’s net carbon footprint for canola and wheat was more than 60% lower than competing jurisdictions. We support our producers in having their sustainable products recognized. Through our international trade offices, the Saskatchewan Party government will continue to promote our products as some of most sustainably produced products in the world..Sask Party, Sask NDP spar over election platform promises.5. What is your parties position regarding Business Management Practices (BMP) being incorporated into agriculture Business Risk Management (BRM) programs?Buffalo PartyBMP stems from the carbon tax and similar woke ideology. The Buffalo Party is against the carbon tax and the associated burdens.Saskatchewan PartyThe Saskatchewan Party has a strong record of fully funding Business Risk Management Programs and is always looking for opportunities to enhance these programs. We are open to working with industry groups on best practices going forward surrounding this topic.Currently, there are programs like the Farm and Ranch Water Infrastructure Program and the Resilient Agriculture Landscape Program to assist producers in making their operations more resilient to weather events and unforeseen circumstances..Sask town reconnects rail link to Churchill Port, boost for local farmers.6. As the next provincial government, what would your top priorities be for farmers and the agriculture industry in Saskatchewan?Buffalo PartyEstablishing proper oversight and a new royalty revenue steam from mega sized farms such as the 100,000 acre plus land owning corporations. The ownership of Saskatchewan farmland is a mess and a severe risk to Saskatchewan’s autonomy.Saskatchewan PartyThe Saskatchewan Party will always prioritize agriculture and our producers. Our priorities in agriculture include the following:Continue promoting our world class producers and their products around the world.Attract investment in processing and manufacturing.Fund cutting edge research at institutions like the Global Institute for Food Security, the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.Continuing to have producers backs when things get tough through strong, fully funded business risk management programs and continuing to enhance those programs through consultations with producers..Buffalo Party to restart Saskatchewan seniors bus service.7. Modern agriculture depends upon the rapid flow of data. Access to high-speed broadband is lacking in most parts of rural Saskatchewan. What is your party’s position on building a reliable, fast broadband network across the province?Buffalo PartyCrown corporations such as SaskTel are being driven by agendas that go against their core functions and The Buffalo Party is fighting to get them focused on business. Here are some examples of what we have uncovered:.EXCLUSIVE: Federal mandate forced SaskTel to pay $13,000 for menstrual products.Buffalo Party candidate prepared to take SaskPower to court for neglecting disclosure on nuclear reactor costs.Saskatchewan PartyThe Saskatchewan Party government is investing into rural fibre and connectivity. The Rural Fibre Initiative is a multi-phase program that will see SaskTel invest more than $1 billion to bring its fibre optic broadband network to 225 communities and nearly 85% of all homes andbusinesses across Saskatchewan. SaskTel anticipates all communities included in the Rural Fibre Initiative will be fibre-ready by the end of 2027.SaskTel is also investing $439.8 million of capital across Saskatchewan in 2024/25 and more than $2.0 billion over the next five years. These investments will ensure families and businesses throughout the province have access to the advanced communications networks and technologies they need to connect to the world. This investment includes upgrades to 200 cell sites serving rural communities as well as major highway corridors and other rural areas.We recognize there is more work to do on rural connective and a re-elected Saskatchewan Party is committed to doing that work.