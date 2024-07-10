Sigurdson flatly says no to ‘fart tax’ on Alberta beef

The UCP government has flatly ruled out a so-called ‘fart tax’ on cattle emissions — or any other livestock — as part of its efforts to promote Alberta beef as the most sustainable in the world.Denmark last month became the first country in the world to tax livestock emissions over the opposition from farmers’ groups. But Agriculture Minister RJ Sigurdson said not to expect the same here.“I have no intention of putting that kind of stress on our farmers and ranchers right now.”With the Calgary Stampede as a backdrop, Sigurdson announced $1.9 million in new supports for third-party auditing and certification for food safety and sustainability in partnership with the Alberta Beef Producers and the federal government.Amid the backdrop of mooing cows, Sigurdson said the measures would inform, educate and insure consumers are buying the safest most sustainably produced steaks and burgers produced on the planet. “By supporting the refresh of Verified Beef Production Plus, we’re recognizing our producers for the great work they are already doing and giving them the support they need to improve their operations,” he said..“Beef producers right across Alberta care deeply about food safety, animal health and environmental stewardship. This vitally important funding will help them build on their already high standards and become even more sustainable, so they can keep providing top-quality, nutritious food to Canadians and folks around the world,” added Lawrence MacAulay, Liberal Minister of Agriculture.Through the program, farmers and ranchers will have access to a maximum of $5,000 for approved expenses that help them bring their operation into alignment with VBP+ certification guidelines. Examples include audit fees, livestock handling equipment and herd management software. An operation that completes the VBP+ training but has not yet achieved certification can access up to $2,500 for the same approved expenses.Last year, beef was Alberta's largest agri-food export at $3.9 billion, making up 22% of the province’s total. Alberta is also home to more than half of all of Canada’s beef cattle herd..Many of those funds will also address emissions, although Sigurdson stressed that Alberta beef is already among the lowest emitting — burping — with the lowest environmental impact in the world.Sigurdson credited industry leading feed management and veterinary practices, as well as land stewardship.“I first want to start by saying, listen we see a lot of the moves that are happening globally. And I'll tell you flat out right now Alberta beef producers are leading the world already less than half the intensity of raising great beef than the global average,” he said.“And that's really an important piece to understand — our farmers and ranchers have been true stewards and moving in this direction long before anybody said sustainable farming and long before anybody was talking about reducing emissions. Our farmers, ranchers were already doing that work… we’re starting from first place.”