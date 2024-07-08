Smith says Calgary Stampede about embracing tradition

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said people should recognize the Calgary Stampede reflects the province's past. All across Calgary, Smith said people “are coming together at pancake breakfasts and barbecues to celebrate the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.” “And it is hard to overstate how much this means to Calgary,” said Smith at a Monday press conference at the Premier’s Stampede Breakfast. “For well over a century, it has been one of the most unique and colourful cultural events in the world.” Smith pointed out the Calgary Stampede is a street party, an agriculture fair, a music festival, a celebration of indigenous history, a trade show, a rodeo, chuckwagon races, and much more. She called it “the heritage and soul of Alberta shared with everyone who lives here and anyone who visits.” For almost all of Calgary’s existence, she said the Calgary Stampede has been central to its identity. She added people might find it surprising it is one of the elements Calgary is known for. While Calgary is known for its grit and drive, she said it shows Calgarians know how to let loose. She said they are welcoming, hardworking, genuine, and always up for a good time. Since Calgarians came together during the water crisis, she said she was proud of them. She joked they looked great because they had the chance to shower over the last few days. Smith concluded by saying this community mindedness is one of the characteristics defining Calgarians. Whether people are lifelong residents, newcomers, or visitors, she said she hopes the Calgary Stampede is memorable for them. McDougall Centre Executive Director Bruce McAllister started off the press conference by saying it takes a ton of work to pull off the Premier’s Stampede Breakfast. “We’ve got a great team at McDougall Centre and in the Premier’s Office,” said McAllister. “It would take me all morning to list the people that had their hands on making this work today.” McAllister thanked the McDougall Centre’s staff for their work. He said a number of special guests were attending this event. Calgary Stampede Board President and Chair Will Osler said there is plenty to celebrate at it this year. “We’re delighted that you’re celebrating Stampede here in downtown Calgary, and what better place to celebrate than Calgary, AB, right now,” said Osler. “This city is on top of the world, and that is just worth celebrating.” The Calgary Stampede is on its fourth day. Osler said this is shaping up to be one for the ages. Smith followed up by saying she loves the Calgary Stampede because it is an expression of who Albertans are. “When you look at what some of those rodeo cowboys take on — the risktaking, the real sense of freedom, that true grit — that to me is why I think we embrace Stampede so much,” she said. “It’s also even though we dress like this for fun, it is also a way to pay homage to our food producers, farmers, and ranchers who not only feed us every day, but also who built this province.” She said the Calgary Stampede is a great time to do business. This is because there are countless events happening. Smith said in 2023 the Premier’s Stampede Breakfast at the McDougall Centre was “completely magical.” READ MORE: Smith says Premier’s Stampede Breakfast showcases Calgary’s energy“We are back to normal,” she said. “Everything is buzzing.”