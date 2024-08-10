Smith says she is confident heading into her leadership review in November

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she hopes she gets higher than the 53% of the vote she received in the 2022 United Conservative Party leadership race in her leadership review in November. At the moment, Smith said she feels like she is going to. “I’m going around the province,” said Smith in a Saturday interview on Your Province. Your Premier. on Corus Radio. “I think I’ve done about five town halls.” Corus Radio host Wayne Nelson pointed out Smith has her leadership review coming up in November. “How are you feeling about the upcoming leadership review in November, and what’s the magic number?” said Nelson. While Smith has done five town halls, she said she has 10 more to go. She added she wants people to tell her how the Alberta government is doing. The premier went on to say the Alberta UCP has completed many of the policies it campaigned on. She said it has more policies it is aiming to pass. Generally speaking, she said Alberta is doing well. Alberta has obtained investments in energy, forestry, technology, and agri-food. Businesses are booming across the province. It has high-paying jobs. While it has pressures from managing growth, she said she thinks they can be managed. This is because Albertans are good and innovative. She said she feels good about her leadership review. She pointed out Alberta is in a polarized environment.It has two main political parties — one with a progressive view and another with a conservative view. The Alberta NDP and UCP battled it out in the last election. She said the UCP has a ton of support in rural Alberta, less in Edmonton, and are split in Calgary. When politicians are in this environment, she said they “have to put policies forward, explain why you’re doing what you’re doing, and hope to win people over one at a time.” When Smith is checking off the items she campaigned on and what she wanted to do, she said she has “got a lot of tick boxes.” She has spoken to people at her town halls about what she campaigned on, where the Alberta government is at, and where it is going in the fall. “And we’ve got a lot more to do,” she said. Smith said at the Alberta UCP Bonnyville Town Hall on July 19 an amended Alberta Bill of Rights that will include protections for medical decisions will be tabled in the fall. READ MORE: Smith says updated Alberta Bill of Rights coming in the fallDuring the COVID-19 pandemic, she pointed out people were discriminated against for their medical decisions.“And it shouldn’t have happened,” she said.