Tory MP accuses Liberals of attacking kids in agriculture

Conservative MP John Barlow (Foothills, AB) said it is clear Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government do not care about farmers and producers. 4-H Canada celebrated its 111th year educating Canadians on where their food comes from. Instead of celebrating 4-H Canada, the Canadian government cut funding to it. “The 4-H program is an incredible pillar within our incredible agriculture and agri-food industries promoting the strength and sustainability of modern Canadian food production and has a legacy for developing future leaders not just in agriculture but in business and community,” said Barlow in a Thursday statement. In rural and urban communities, Barlow said 4-H “plays a significant role in the lives of 17,000 youth and nearly 7,000 volunteer leaders, providing positive youth development and developing important life skills like public speaking, leadership, responsibility, and hard work.” However, he said that does not matter to Trudeau. He accused the Canadian government of refusing to support the next generation of farmers who will stand against his carbon taxes and bans and defend Canada’s farming future. Trudeau has taxed farmers more, and his spending has driven up inflation and interest rates. In response, Canada is spending more on interest payments on the national debt than health transfers. Barlow concluded by saying the Conservatives “are the only party standing by our farmers.” “Our farmers produce the highest quality food to the highest standard of sustainability and stewardship,” he said. “We will axe Trudeau’s carbon tax, reverse Liberal cuts to 4-H Canada, and end his attacks on our farmers who proudly feed us and the world.” Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre launched a campaign to get Bill C-234 passed in November, which would the carbon tax off of farmers to heat their barns and dry grains.READ MORE: Conservatives, farmers push for Bill C 234 passage, removing carbon tax on propane, natural gas“One in five skipping meals because they cannot afford the cost of food,” said Poilievre. “That is why common sense Conservatives introduced Bill C-234.”