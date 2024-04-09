UCP moves to regulate liquor prices after ‘value vodka’ spat

The Alberta government is moving to regulate retail liquor prices after an Edmonton-area distillery was blowing out milk jugs of vodka at bargain basement prices.On Monday, Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally tabled an omnibus bill to give him the power to regulate liquor prices — ironically by creating more red tape.It comes after St. Albert-based T-Rex Distillery was offering four-litre jugs of its signature spirit in local stores for less than $50 compared to its regular retail price of $66.99..Apparently Nally saw the advertisements — which have been approved by the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis commission (AGLC) for more than a year — and blew a proverbial gasket.“I have a problem with all of it,” he said."I don't think a four-litre plastic jug of vodka adds to the quality of the distillery industry we have in this province," Nally said at a news conference on Monday. "I don't think that it is responsible pricing to price it like that."If passed, the changes to the Gaming Liquor and Cannabis Act would “clarify the authority of (the minister) to make policy decisions related to alcohol, liquor and gaming sectors, when there is a direct impact on government revenues, including regulation-making authority regarding liquor prices that already exist for cannabis prices.”Nally also said the bill would include changes to address “jumbo jugs” should it be passed..On Monday, T-Rex said it has discontinued the product even though it was still listed on its website Tuesday morning. The listing describes the ‘Party Jug’ as “perfect for a big party, catering or a long camping trip!”In this case, the product was sold in a no-name Superstore-style label made specifically for that particular chain.In a statement, T-Rex said the ALGC had approved both the product and its pricing and that it is at a disadvantage to larger distilleries that often sell at even cheaper rates. It said customers have cited convenience and price as favourable factors, as well as wholesale buyers such as bars and restaurants."Albertan craft distilleries have suffered from a lack of responsible pricing for a while now and, in fact, there are multiple distilleries out there that are selling their spirits even cheaper than T-Rex," the company said. "We have often voiced our concerns with the current system to AGLC.".“An excellent taste that will never go extinct.”Review.According to the company website, T-Rex is distilled five times from ‘select Canadian wheat and blended with natural Monashee spring water from the spectacular Rocky Mountains’.Tasting notes describe it as carrying “a delicately sweet aroma, paired with very light notes of hot peppers and citrus. The overall character is neutral and mild. It has a light to medium body with a smooth, satisfying finish.”“An excellent taste that will never go extinct.”.Alberta is the only region in Canada that doesn’t control retail alcohol sales, which means it only sets the wholesale price through the AGLC unlike provinces like BC, Ontario and Saskatchewan that operate their own retail stores.If his bill doesn’t pass, Nally said he would he would formally ask the AGLC to look into setting specific pricing parameters for specific products.