WATCH: Freeland says farmers recognize importance of carbon tax

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canadian government officials “understand how important farmers are for Canada, for our economy and our communities.” “And we understand also that farmers know climate change is real, and farmers want to act on it,” said Freeland at a Tuesday press conference. “And we’re supporting them there too.”.While Freeland said farmers appreciate the carbon tax, a reporter asked her what she would say to them saying it will make groceries more expensive. She responded by saying the Canadian government is there for farmers. To support farmers, she said it is there for them by securing free trade agreements to ensure they have access to global markets. When it comes to supporting farmers every day, she admitted it is important to realize 97% of fuels farmers use do not have a carbon tax on them. While many people might not appreciate it, Freeland said farmers “are on the frontlines of climate action.” Farmers understand what is happening to their fields and land. “And I really see farmers as essential actors in what Canada is doing and needs to continue to do when it comes to climate action,” she said. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre launched a campaign to get Bill C-234 passed on November 13, which would remove the carbon tax off of farmers to heat their barns and dry grains.READ MORE: Conservatives, farmers push for Bill C 234 passage, removing carbon tax on propane, natural gas“One in five skipping meals because they cannot afford the cost of food,” said Poilievre. “That is why common sense Conservatives introduced Bill C-234.”