Agriculture

WATCH: Freeland says farmers recognize importance of carbon tax

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland deflected when asked about farmers' concerns over carbon taxes making groceries more expensive.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland deflected when asked about farmers' concerns over carbon taxes making groceries more expensive. Courtesy Rebel News/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Carbon Tax
Chrystia Freeland
Pierre Poilievre
Canadian Government
Climate Change
Groceries
Climate Action
Farmers
Free Trade Agreements
Bill C-234

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news