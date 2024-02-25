WATCH: Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse enters Alberta NDP leadership race

Alberta NDP MLA Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse (Edmonton-Rutherford) announced she is running to become the next leader. “As a First Nations woman, I come from a value system where no one gets left behind and there is room for every one in the circle,” said Calahoo Stonehouse in a Saturday video. “I believe that as a party, we are stronger together, unified working together, to work alongside Albertans to build the strongest Alberta possible.” .With the team Calahoo Stonehouse leads, she said it will form the next government. She acknowledged the Alberta NDP caucus has specialist doctors, energy experts, renewable strategists, social workers, and former teachers. In the NDP caucus, she said it is “such a well diverse group of leaders who are ready to govern, because Alberta, we are heading into some difficult times.” This is because Alberta will be facing forest fires and droughts. The Alberta government will have to sit with farmers, ranchers, industry, businesses, and people to make policy on water access. If she is elected, she said she would implement changes with energy diversification. Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley loves to say the province’s greatest resource is its people. Calahoo Stonehouse said its greatest strength is its people. She concluded by saying the NDP is the largest opposition Alberta has ever had. “I will continue to build our team so that we are ready to face the complex issues that are going to be facing Albertans,” she said. The other NDP leadership race candidates are MLA Kathleen Ganley (Calgary-Mountain View), MLA Rakhi Pancholi (Edmonton-Whitemud), and MLA Sarah Hoffman (Edmonton-Glenora). Calahoo Stonehouse linked to a statement on Facebook about communism being on the horizon and queer, indigenous feminism being the way in 2021. READ MORE: Alberta NDP candidate shared pamphlet promoting communism“In this statement, the Red Nation declares that we stand with and move with the people as we move together with the Earth,” said the Red Nation. “Where have the masses gone these past months?”