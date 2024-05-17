WATCH: NBCUniversal's Peacock launches new series about gay and transgender animals

Have you ever wondered what's going through Fido's mind when he's sniffing at another Fido's butt? Find it fishy your goldfish aren't producing new little goldfish? Ever been to the zoo and noticed some girl monkeys are only playing with other girl monkeys?And what about those bulls out there in the pasture together, with no cows in sight?If any of the above, you may need to find a hobby or perhaps get answers to your questions on the new TV series on the Peacock network about gay and transgender animals that launches on June 6.